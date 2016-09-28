Calendar » TALK: A Screening of “Line Describing a Cone” and a Conversation with the Artist

September 28, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

TALK: A Screening of “Line Describing a Cone” and a Conversation with the Artist

Anthony McCall (Artist, Director)

September 28, 2016 / 5:30 PM

SoHo Club, 1221 State Street

Please join the History of Art and Architecture Department for a conversation with the artist, Anthony McCall, and an interactive screening of his film Line Describing a Cone.

Sponsored by the Department of the History of Art and Architecture, the Department of Art, the Art, Design, and Architecture Museum and the IHC.