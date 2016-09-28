TALK: A Screening of “Line Describing a Cone” and a Conversation with the Artist
TALK: A Screening of “Line Describing a Cone” and a Conversation with the Artist
Anthony McCall (Artist, Director)
September 28, 2016 / 5:30 PM
SoHo Club, 1221 State Street
Please join the History of Art and Architecture Department for a conversation with the artist, Anthony McCall, and an interactive screening of his film Line Describing a Cone.
Sponsored by the Department of the History of Art and Architecture, the Department of Art, the Art, Design, and Architecture Museum and the IHC.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 28, 2016 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
- Price: $0
- Location: SoHo Club, 1221 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/line-describing-a-cone/