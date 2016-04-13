Calendar » TALK: Academic Publishing in the Humanities

April 13, 2016 from 3:00pm

Brigitte Shull, Editorial Director of Author & Editorial Services at Palgrave Macmillan, will discuss recent developments in the academic publishing industry, including the path to publication for early career scholars. Learn about what editors look for in a publishable manuscript, pointers for revising the dissertation, opportunities for post-tenure scholars, and the new Palgrave Pivot series, which publishes books within three months of final manuscript submission.

For individual appointments to discuss your project with Brigitte Shull between 2:00-3:00 and 4:30-6:00, contact Ellen McCracken,[email protected]

Brigitte Shull is the Editorial Director of Author & Editorial Services and the Publisher of the Literature program at Palgrave Macmillan. She previously worked at Pearson Education and has a BA in American Politics from the University of Virginia and a Professional Certificate in Publishing from New York University.

Sponsored by the Chicano/Latino Research Group, the Dept. of History, the Dept. of English, the Dept. of French and Italian, the Dept. of Film and Media Studies, the Dept. of Germanic and Slavic Studies, the Dept. of History of Art and Architecture, the Dept. of Religious Studies, the Dept. of Spanish and Portuguese, the Comparative Literature Program, and the Latin American and Iberian Studies Program.