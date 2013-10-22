TALK: After the War
National Book Award winner Tim O’Brien will discuss the similarities between his own experiences in Vietnam forty years ago and the experiences of soldiers in our more recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He will address some of the difficulties veterans encounter as they try to readjust to civilian life, how they very often fall silent and the terribly corrosive effects silence can have on the human psyche. O’Brien will also discuss the power of storytelling to heal, and he will read short excerpts from his work to illustrate his points.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: IHC’s The Value of Care series, the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s community reading program, The Big Read, and the Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library. The Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.
- Starts: October 22, 2013 4:00PM - 6:00PM
- Location: Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall, UCSB Music Building
