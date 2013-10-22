Calendar » TALK: After the War

October 22, 2013 from 4:00PM - 6:00PM

National Book Award winner Tim O’Brien will discuss the similarities between his own experiences in Vietnam forty years ago and the experiences of soldiers in our more recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He will address some of the difficulties veterans encounter as they try to readjust to civilian life, how they very often fall silent and the terribly corrosive effects silence can have on the human psyche. O’Brien will also discuss the power of storytelling to heal, and he will read short excerpts from his work to illustrate his points.