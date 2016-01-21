Calendar » TALK: Agustin Fuentes (Anthropology, Notre Dame)

January 21, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

TALK: Agustin Fuentes (Anthropology, Notre Dame)

Thursday, January 21, 2016 / 4:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

Agustín Fuentes’ current foci include cooperation and bonding in human evolution, ethnoprimatology and multispecies anthropology, evolutionary theory, and public perceptions of, and interdisciplinary approaches to, human nature(s). Fuentes’ recent books include Evolution of Human Behavior (Oxford University Press), Centralizing Fieldwork: Critical Perspectives from Primatology, Biological and Social Anthropology (Co-edited, Berghahn Press), Biological Anthropology: Concepts and Connections (McGraw-Hill), Monkeys on the Edge: Ecology and Management of Long-Tailed Macaques and their Interface with Humans (co-edited, Oxford University Press), and the forthcoming Race, Monogamy, and Other Lies They Told You: Busting Myths about Human Nature (UC Press). Key recent articles include “Naturecultural Encounters in Bali: Monkeys, Temples, Tourists, and Ethnoprimatology” in Cultural Anthropology and “The New Biological Anthropology: Bringing Washburn’s New Physical Anthropology into 2010 and Beyond” in The Yearbook of Physical Anthropology. Current research projects include the ethnoprimatology of Singapore, interdisciplinary approaches to understanding human nature(s), and an evaluation of the roles of cooperation, community, and niche construction in human evolution.

Sponsored by the IHC series The Humanities and the Brain.