TALK: American Democracy in an Era of Rising Inequality

October 26, 2012 from 1:00pm

Paul Pierson (Political Science, UC Berkeley) Pierson is the author, with Jacob Hacker, of Winner-Take-All Politics: How Washington Made the Rich Richer – and Turned its Back on the Middle Class.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Center for the Study of Work Labor and Democracy
  • Starts: October 26, 2012 1:00pm
  • Location: 4041 HSSB
  • Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/
  • Sponsors: Center for the Study of Work Labor and Democracy
 
 
 