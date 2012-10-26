TALK: American Democracy in an Era of Rising Inequality
October 26, 2012 from 1:00pm
Paul Pierson (Political Science, UC Berkeley) Pierson is the author, with Jacob Hacker, of Winner-Take-All Politics: How Washington Made the Rich Richer – and Turned its Back on the Middle Class.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Center for the Study of Work Labor and Democracy
- Location: 4041 HSSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/
