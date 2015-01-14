Calendar » TALK: An Almost Unknown Masterpiece: Cecco del Caravaggio’s “Resurrection”

January 14, 2015 from 4:00 - 6:00

Michael Fried (History of Art, Johns Hopkins University)

Wednesday, January 14, 2015 / 4:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

Michael Fried holds the J.R. Herbert Boone Chair in the Humanities at The Johns Hopkins University. Fried is one of the most influential art historians, art critics, and literary critics working today and has published richly and variously on a wide range of subjects, from Caravaggio through contemporary “art” photography. He is the Graduate Center for Literary Research Distinguished Guest Professor for 2015.

Sponsored by Graduate Center for Literary Research.