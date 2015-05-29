Calendar » TALK: Anti-Stalinist Left Intellectuals in Chile and Argentina, 1940-1970

May 29, 2015 from 1 pm - 3 pm

Cody Stephens ( History, University of California, Santa Barbara)

Friday, May 29, 2015 / 1:00 PM

HSSB 4041

Stephens is completing a dissertation on the rise and fall of “dependency theory” in the era of the long 1960s.

Sponsored by Center for the Study of Work, Labor and Democracy