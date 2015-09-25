Calendar » Talk: “Audio Preservation: A National Plan”

September 25, 2015 from 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Sam Brylawski, co-director of UCSB’s Discography of American Historical Recordings and former head of the Library of Congress Recorded Sound Section, will present a talk titled “Audio Preservation: A National Plan,” at 1 p.m. Friday, September 25, in UCSB Library’s Mary Cheadle Room (3rd Floor).

“Saving the sounds of human culture for those who come after us is a powerful reason to preserve audio,” says the ARSC Guide to Audio Preservation, a book published this spring that offers instructions on caring for and preserving audio collections. Brylawski, one of the guide’s four editors, will discuss his work on the book, as well as the history of the Library of Congress National Recording Preservation Plan and UCSB’s role in its development.

Refreshments will be served. Admission is free.

For more information about the ARSC Guide to Audio Preservation, or to download a free PDF version of it (“ARSC” refers to the Association for Recorded Sound Collections), go to http://www.clir.org/pubs/reports/pub164.