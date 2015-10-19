Calendar » TALK: “Bantu in the Bathroom”: Sex and Race in the New Millenium

October 19, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

TALK: “Bantu in the Bathroom”: Sex and Race in the New Millenium

Jacqueline Rose (Birkbeck Institute for the Humanities, University of London)

Monday, October 19, 2015 / 4:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

The killing of Reeva Steenkamp and the trial of Oscar Pistorius in South Africa touch on some of the most difficult questions of sexual and racial violence in the twenty-first century. In this talk, Jacqueline Rose will draw on her feminist and psychoanalytic understanding to argue that this is a test case for the humanities as it pushes us to the limits of contemporary thought.

Jacqueline Rose is internationally known for her writing on feminism, psychoanalysis, literature and the politics and ideology of Israel-Palestine. She is a regular writer for The London Review of Books, a co-founder of Independent Jewish Voices in the UK and a Fellow of the British Academy.

Sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center, the Comparative Literature Program, the Dept. of English, the Dept. of Film & Media Studies, the Dept. of German and Slavic Studies, the Literature and the Mind specialization, and the IHC’s Sara Miller McCune and George D. McCune Endowment.