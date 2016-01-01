TALK: Billionaires and Stealth Politics
Benjamin Page (Political Science, Northwestern University)
Friday, November 18, 2016/1:00 PM
4041 HSSB
Page, who studies the political attitudes and behavior of the 1%, is the author of Class War? What Americans Really Think about Economic Inequality (2009) and many other books on U.S. public opinion and political development.
Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, & Democracy.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 18, 2016 1:00pm - 3:00 pm
- Price: $0
- Location: HSSB 4041
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/billionaires-and-stealth-politics/