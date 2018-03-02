TALK: BURGERS IN THE AGE OF BLACK CAPITALISM: FAST FOOD AND THE REMAKING OF CIVIL RIGHTS AFTER 1968
Marcia Chatelain (History, Georgetown) is the author of South Side Girls: Growing up in the Great Migration (2015) and co-editor, with Britta Waldschmidt-Nelson, of Staging a Dream: Untold Stories and Transatlantic Legacies of the March on Washington (2015).
This event is part of “Food, Finance, and American Politics,” a series of UCSB talks and workshops sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy; and the Policy History Program.
- Starts: March 2, 2018 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- Location: 4041 Humanities and Social Science Building
