TALK: C. Wright Mills, Then and Now
October 24, 2014 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm
John H. Summers (Editor, The Baffler)
4041 HSSB
Summers is the editor of The Politics of Truth: Selected Writings of C. Wright Mills (2008); editor of Mass Cult and Mid Cult: Essays Against the American Grain (2011), derived from the work of Dwight Macdonald, and editor of a heretofore lost book by James Agee and Walker Evans, Cotton Tenants: Three Families (2013).
Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.
Event Details
