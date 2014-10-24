Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 11:58 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

TALK: C. Wright Mills, Then and Now

October 24, 2014 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

John H. Summers (Editor, The Baffler)
Friday,October 24,2014 /1:00 PM
4041 HSSB

Summers is the editor of The Politics of Truth: Selected Writings of C. Wright Mills (2008); editor of Mass Cult and Mid Cult: Essays Against the American Grain (2011), derived from the work of Dwight Macdonald, and editor of a heretofore lost book by James Agee and Walker Evans, Cotton Tenants: Three Families (2013).

Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.
  • Starts: October 24, 2014 1:00pm - 3:00pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: 4041 HSSB, UCSB
  • Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/c-wright-mills-then-and-now/
  • Sponsors: Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.
 
 
 