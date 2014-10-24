Calendar » TALK: C. Wright Mills, Then and Now

October 24, 2014 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

John H. Summers (Editor, The Baffler)

Friday,October 24,2014 /1:00 PM

4041 HSSB

Summers is the editor of The Politics of Truth: Selected Writings of C. Wright Mills (2008); editor of Mass Cult and Mid Cult: Essays Against the American Grain (2011), derived from the work of Dwight Macdonald, and editor of a heretofore lost book by James Agee and Walker Evans, Cotton Tenants: Three Families (2013).

Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.