TALK: Can Neuroscience Help Us Understand Art?

May 5, 2016 from 4:00pm - 6:00 pm

Alva Noë is a philosopher of mind whose research and teaching focus on perception and consciousness, as well as the theory of art (with special attention to dance as well as visual art). Other interests include Phenomenology, Wittgenstein, Kant, and the origins of analytic philosophy, as well as topics in the philosophies of baseball and biology. He is a weekly contributor to National Public Radio’s science blog13.7: Cosmos and Culture.

Sponsored by the IHC series The Humanities and the Brain and the Center for Spatial Studies.