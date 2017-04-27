Calendar » TALK: Ceramics as a Medium and Its Discontents

April 27, 2017 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

TALK: Ceramics as a Medium and Its Discontents

Jenni Sorkin (History of Art & Architecture, UCSB)

Thursday, April 27, 2017 / 4:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, HSSB 6020

Ceramics has been a marginal practice within the history of postwar art. But embedded in a discourse of experimentation with materials, tactility, and performance, its formal concerns resonate as a parallel medium to avant-garde movements of the 1950s and 1960s, including, but not limited to: Abstract Expressionism, happenings, experimental music, minimalism, and early video art. This talk argues that ceramics is a socially engaged artistic practice that integrates aesthetic concerns with pedagogy and affective discourses.

Sponsored by the IHC series Community Matters.

