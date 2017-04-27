TALK: Ceramics as a Medium and Its Discontents
TALK: Ceramics as a Medium and Its Discontents
Jenni Sorkin (History of Art & Architecture, UCSB)
Thursday, April 27, 2017 / 4:00 PM
McCune Conference Room, HSSB 6020
Ceramics has been a marginal practice within the history of postwar art. But embedded in a discourse of experimentation with materials, tactility, and performance, its formal concerns resonate as a parallel medium to avant-garde movements of the 1950s and 1960s, including, but not limited to: Abstract Expressionism, happenings, experimental music, minimalism, and early video art. This talk argues that ceramics is a socially engaged artistic practice that integrates aesthetic concerns with pedagogy and affective discourses.
Sponsored by the IHC series Community Matters.
• Learn more about the IHC series Community Matters
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 27, 2017 4:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB, UCSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/ceramics-and-its-discontents/