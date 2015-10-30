TALK: Class vs. Special Interest: Labor, Power, and Politics in the United States and Canada in the
October 30, 2015 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Professor Eidlin, a sociologist, is author of Labor and the Class Idea in the United States and Canada (forthcoming from Cambridge).
Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Policy.
