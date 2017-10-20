Calendar » TALK: COLD WAR CRISES: Foreign Medical Graduates Enter the U.S. Workforce

October 20, 2017 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

A Postdoctoral Fellow in Penn’s Program on Race, Science, and Society, Eram Alam is completing a book, The Care of Foreigners, that explores the enduring consequences of the Cold War migration of thousands of Asian physicians to the United States.

Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy; and the Policy History Program