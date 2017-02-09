Calendar » TALK: Communities for Empowerment: Antebellum African American Literary and Debating Societies

February 9, 2017 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 pm

TALK: Communities for Empowerment: Antebellum African American Literary and Debating Societies

Margaret Malamud (S.P and Margaret Manasse Chair, College of Arts and Sciences, New Mexico State University)

Thursday, February 9, 2017 / 4:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

Margaret Malamud is Professor of Ancient History and Islamic Studies at New Mexico State University, where she is also the S.P. and Margaret Manasse Research Chair in the College of Arts and Sciences. She is author of the acclaimed book Ancient Rome and Modern America (2009) and her articles have appeared in the scholarly collections African Athena (2012) and Ancient Slavery and Abolition (2011).

Sponsored by the Department of Classics and the Art, Design and Architecture Museum and the IHC’s Community Matters series.