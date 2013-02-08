Calendar » TALK: Corporate Imaginaries and the Making of a Cigarette Empire

February 8, 2013 from 1:00pm

Nan Enstad (History, University of Wisconsin-Madison) Friday, February 8 / 1:00 PM 4041 HSSB Enstad is the author of Ladies of Labor, Girls of Adventure: Working Women, Popular Culture, and Labor Politics at the Turn of the Twentieth Century. Her new book project is “The Jim Crow Cigarette: Following Tobacco Road from North Carolina to China and Back.” Sponsored by the UCSB Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.