Calendar » TALK: DEFEATING THE FORCES BEHIND TRUMP

October 6, 2017 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

A postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Law’s Labor and Worklife Program, Jane McAlevey is the author of No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age (2016); and Raising Expectations and Raising Hell: My Decade Fighting for the Labor Movement (2012).

Sponsored by The Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy; and the Policy History Program.