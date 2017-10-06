Friday, March 23 , 2018, 6:57 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

TALK: DEFEATING THE FORCES BEHIND TRUMP

October 6, 2017 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

A postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Law’s Labor and Worklife Program, Jane McAlevey is the author of No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age (2016); and Raising Expectations and Raising Hell: My Decade Fighting for the Labor Movement (2012).

Sponsored by The Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy; and the Policy History Program.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy; and the Policy History Program.
  October 6, 2017 1:00pm - 3:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 4041 HSSB
  • Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/event/talk-defeating-forces-behind-trump/
