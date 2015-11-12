Calendar » TALK: Democracy, Institutions and Ethnicity Diversity: A Constructivist Prescription

TALK: Democracy, Institutions and Ethnicity Diversity: A Constructivist Prescription

Kanchan Chandra (Professor, New York University)

the Lane Room, Ellison Hall 3824

Kanchan Chandra Professor of Politics at NYU, works on questions of ethnicity, democracy, violence, patronage and clientelism, party politics and the politics of South Asia. She is lead author of Democratic Dynasties (Cambridge University Press, forthcoming) Constructivist Theories of Ethnic Politics (Oxford University Press, 2012), & Why Ethnic Parties Succeed: Patronage and Ethnic Headcounts in India (Cambridge University Press, 2004).

Sponsored by the IHC’s Identity Studies RFG.