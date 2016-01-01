TALK: Deregulation Discourses and Regulatory Reform in American Transportation, 1974-1979.
Jesse Halvorsen (History, UCSB)
Friday, December 2, 2016/1:00 PM
4041 HSSB
Halvorsen is completing a dissertation on the logistics industry in Southern California, “Moving Goods, Moving America: Technology, Public Policy, and the Struggle Over North America’s Largest Port-Logistics Nexus.”
Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, & Democracy.
- Starts: December 2, 2016 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
- Price: $0
- Location: 4041 HSSB, UCSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/deregulation-discourses-and-regulatory-reform/