December 2, 2016 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

TALK: Deregulation Discourses and Regulatory Reform in American Transportation, 1974-1979.

Jesse Halvorsen (History, UCSB)

4041 HSSB

Halvorsen is completing a dissertation on the logistics industry in Southern California, “Moving Goods, Moving America: Technology, Public Policy, and the Struggle Over North America’s Largest Port-Logistics Nexus.”

Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, & Democracy.