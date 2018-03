Calendar » TALK: Diversity, Sexuality and Inequality in the San Francisco Tech Industry

April 14, 2017 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

TALK: Diversity, Sexuality and Inequality in the San Francisco Tech Industry

France Winddance Twine (Sociology, UCSB)

Friday, April 14, 2017 / 1:00 PM

4041 Humanities and Social Science Building

Twine is the author, most recently, of Outsourcing the Womb: Race, Class & Gestational Surrogacy in a Global Market (2015); Girls with Guns: Firearms, Feminism, Militarism (2013); and A White Side of Black Britain: Interracial Intimacy and Racial Literacy (2010).

Sponsored by the Center for Work, Labor, and Democracy.