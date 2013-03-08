Calendar » TALK: Does Mali Matter? What’s at Stake in the Ongoing Sahel Crisis

March 8, 2013 from 2:00pm

Bruce Whitehouse (Anthropology, Lehigh University) Once considered a stable democracy, the country of Mali in Africa’s western Sahel region experienced an army coup and the loss of its northern regions to separatist and Islamist rebels last year. In this talk, anthropologist Bruce Whitehouse of Lehigh University traces the origins of Mali’s crisis and discusses prospects for restoring peace and democracy in that country.