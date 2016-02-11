Calendar » TALK: Embodying Mind: The Case of the Sigh

February 11, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Aranye Fradenburg (English, UCSB)

Thursday, February 11, 2016 / 4:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

Aranye Fradenburg’s particular interests are psychoanalytic theory and practice, interdisciplinary study of the mind and the environment, biopoetics, and English and Scottish medieval literature. She has edited two essay collections, Women and Sovereignty and, with Carla Freccero, Premodern Sexualities . She is the author of City, Marriage Tournament: Arts of Rule in Late Medieval Scotland ; Sacrifice Your Love: Psychoanalysis, Historicism, Chaucer (U. of Minnesota Press, 2002); Staying Alive: A Survival Manual for the Liberal Arts and many articles on a variety of topics from medieval literature to cognitive literary studies and psychoanalytic technique. She is on the editorial board of several journals and a reviewer for the International Journal of Psychoanalysis.

Sponsored by the IHC series The Humanities and the Brain.