Calendar » TALK: Embodying the Present Moment/ Master Class Open Practice

October 27, 2017 from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

Join us for a public discussion of this performance workshop that brings together students, staff, faculty, community artists and activists who work towards social justice in their social and political spheres. The program brings to UCSB the potentialities of Theatrical Jazz for better knowing the people with whom one works, for realizing common goals, imagining programs and outreach, and for personal and community healing in a one-day session geared towards strengthened inter- and intra-university community collaboration.

Sharon Bridgforth is a 2016 Doris Duke Performing Artist, 2016 Creative Capital Artist, New Dramatists alumnae and recipient of funding from The Whitman Institute, MAP Fund and the National Performance Network Commissioning Fund. Her imagined “dat Black Mermaid Man Lady/Home” performance is published in Imagined Theatres: Writing for a Theoretical Stage and her play delta dandi is in solo/black/woman.

Omi Osun Joni L. Jones is an artist/scholar and Professor of African and African Diaspora Studies at the University of Texas at Austin. She is the recipient of an artist residency at Yaddo, a writer’s residency at Hedgebrook Writers Colony, and a Fulbright Senior Scholars Fellowship in Nigeria. She is co-editor of Experiments in a Jazz Aesthetic: Art, Activism, Academia, and the Austin Project, and the author of the collaborative ethnography Theatrical Jazz: Performance, Àṣẹ, and the Power of the Present Moment.

Also, don’t miss “dat Black Mermaid/Healing & Transformation Through Art: An Evening with Sharon Bridgforth” at theMCC Theater October 24 at 7pm.

Sponsored by the Consortium for Black Studies in California, the Hemispheric South/s Research Initiative, the Office of the Dean of Humanities and Fine Arts, the Center for Black Studies Research, and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center.