Calendar » TALK: Exploring the Assyrian Empire (ninth-seventh centuries BC) in Iraqi Kurdistan

October 5, 2015 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

TALK: Exploring the Assyrian Empire (ninth-seventh centuries BC) in Iraqi Kurdistan

Karen Radner (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität-München, Munich)

Monday, October 5, 2015 / 5:00 PM

HSSB 6020

Ancient Near Eastern history specialist Karen Radner sets her research sights on the big picture. She is one of the world’s leading experts on the history of Mesopotamia at the time of the Neo-Assyrian Empire (ninth to seventh century BC), which is considered the first major empire in human history. Trained as a cuneiform philologist, she studies the written evidence from the period in order to reconstruct its cultural and social history. Radner has produced numerous first editions of previously unknown cuneiform texts, delving in particular into hitherto neglected sources such as evidence of everyday life.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Ancient Borderlands RFG.