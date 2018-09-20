Thursday, September 20 , 2018, 2:51 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Talk: Fiestas, Festivals and Parades- Santa Barbara Celebrates

September 20, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
In conjunction with our exhibit Project Fiesta, Historian Neal Graffy will talk about how Santa Barbara loves to celebrate. From the 1820 dedication of Mission Santa Barbara to the Flower Festivals (1890s) and the Great White Fleet (1908), our city had quite a lot of practice by the first Old Spanish Days in 1924.

 

