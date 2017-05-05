TALK: Food Assistance Policies and the Transformation of the Public/ Private Welfare State in the U.
May 5, 2017 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Caitlin Rathe (History, UCSB)
Friday, May 5 / 1:00 PM
4041 Humanities and Social Science Building
While completing her dissertation, Rathe is affiliated with the Blum Center for Global Poverty Alleviation and Sustainable Development.
Sponsored by the Center for Work, Labor, and Democracy.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 5, 2017 1:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: 4041 Humanities and Social Science Building, UCSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/food-assistance-policies/