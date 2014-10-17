Calendar » TALK: From Slavery to Scientific Management

Caitlin Rosenthal (History,University of California, Berkeley)

4041 HSSB

Unlike traditional narratives that privilege the role of factories in England and the North, Rosenthal uses plantation account books to show how slavery and the slave trade facilitated the development of Taylorism and other modern management practices.

Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy and the Dept. of Black Studies.