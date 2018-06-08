Calendar » TALK: GENERAL ELECTRIC VERSUS THE MARKET: THE ROAD FROM INDUSTRIAL TO FINANCIAL CAPITALISM

June 8, 2018 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Ferrari is completing his dissertation on GE, tracing how the corporation remade itself into a large-scale financial enterprise at the end of the twentieth century.

This event is a part of Economic Justice in a World of Corporate Hegemony, a series of UCSB talks and workshops sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy; and the Policy History Program.