TALK: How Christianity Shaped Scientific Perceptions of Race

February 7, 2013 from 4:00pm

It is often believed that the modern scientific study of race first emerged in and around the Enlightenment. During this time the study of natural history reached an unprecedented level of maturity and sophistication due largely to the discovery of novel plants, animals, humans in the “New World,” and the steady influence of scientific naturalism, which encouraged scholars to seek explanations for the origins of life that did not depend on supernatural intervention.