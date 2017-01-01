Calendar » TALK: How Employers Recruit Their Workers into Politics

Saturday, May 13, 2017/1:00 PM

HSSB 4041

Alexander Hertel-Fernandez (Political Science, Columbia)

Alexander Hertel-Fernandez (Political Science, Columbia) is completing a book, Politics at Work, and with Theda Skocpol is writing a study that examines the rise of the Koch political network.

Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democrcy.