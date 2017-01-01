TALK: How Employers Recruit Their Workers into Politics
HSSB 4041
Alexander Hertel-Fernandez (Political Science, Columbia)
Alexander Hertel-Fernandez (Political Science, Columbia) is completing a book, Politics at Work, and with Theda Skocpol is writing a study that examines the rise of the Koch political network.
Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democrcy.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 13, 2017 1:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: 4041 Humanities and Social Science Building, UCSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/how-employers-recruit/