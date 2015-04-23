Calendar » TALK: Identity as Sign

April 23, 2015 from 4 pm - 6 pm

Martin Ehala ( Communications, University of Tartu, Estonia)

Thursday, April 23 / 4:00 PM

Lane Room, 3824 Ellison Hall

Professor Ehala is a Visiting Fulbright Scholar in the Department of Communications at UCSB. He received his doctorate in linguistics from Cambridge University and is a Professor at the University of Tartu, Faculty of Philosophy, Institute of Estonian and General Linguistics, Department of Estonian. His most recent research focuses on ethnic, national, and linguistic identity in the late and post-Soviet era.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Identity RFG.

