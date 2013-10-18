Calendar » TALK: Integrating Academic Archaeological Research and Regulatory Compliance on San Clemente Island

October 18, 2013 from 3:30PM - 5:30PM

Andy Yatsko (Senior Archaeologist, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest)





Yatsko will discuss the challenges and opportunities of integrating academic archaeological research and regulatory compliance through his many years of work both as a researcher and Navy archaeologist on San Nicholas Island. Yatsko received his Ph.D. from UCLA and currently serves as Senior Archaeologist for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest. His work integrating research and resource management was recognized through the Society for California Archaeology’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which he received last year.