TALK: Intellectual Property History as Labor History
Catherine Fisk (University of California, Irvine School of Law)
Friday, January 30, 2015 / 1:00 PM
HSSB 4041
Fisk is the author of Working Knowledge: Employee Innovation and the Rise of Corporate Intellectual Property, 1800-1930 (2009), and Labor Law Stories (2005). Fisk’s research focuses on labor issues in the entertainment industry, employee mobility in technology sectors, and intellectual property.
Sponsored by Center for the Study of Work, Labor and Democracy.
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/intellectual-property-history/
