TALK: Knowing Terrible Things: Thinking the Unthinkable in Time of War

January 24, 2013 from 4:00pm

Martha Bragin (Hunter College School of Social Work, CUNY) McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB The discourse on psychosocial reintegration of combat veterans in the United States has largely been confined to discussions of the best treatment for those diagnosed with psychiatric disorders. This medicalization of lived experience may well be a mechanism of the social imaginary designed to defend the public against what we cannot possibly dare to know or be driven mad by.