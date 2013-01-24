Calendar » TALK: Marriage.com: Reproducing Caste and Class in Modern India

January 24, 2013 from 4:00pm

Amit Ahuja (Political Science, UCSB) Most scholars agree that an ethnic identity category is defined by descent-based attributes. This definition places endogamy, or the practice of marrying within one’s own group, at the heart of the reproduction of these attributes. It is, therefore, not surprising that many ethnic groups —including those in India’s caste system— police marriage strictly.