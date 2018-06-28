Calendar » Talk: Missions in Watercolor by Edwin Deakin

June 28, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Art historian Jeremy Tessmer will give a talk about Edwin Deakin to complement our current exhibition, Missions In Watercolor By Edwin Deakin.

In the late 1800s, painter Edwin Deakin documented the California missions in watercolor as they were falling into ruin. His efforts, along with other artists of the time, had a profound impact on saving the beautiful edifices before they disappeared forever. This collection on exhibit is a compelling reminder of the power of art as a catalyst for change.

About the speaker:

Jeremy Tessmer is an art historian and curator for Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery.

Reservation required. Reception to follow.

Members $15, Guests $20