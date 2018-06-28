Talk: Missions in Watercolor by Edwin Deakin
Art historian Jeremy Tessmer will give a talk about Edwin Deakin to complement our current exhibition, Missions In Watercolor By Edwin Deakin.
In the late 1800s, painter Edwin Deakin documented the California missions in watercolor as they were falling into ruin. His efforts, along with other artists of the time, had a profound impact on saving the beautiful edifices before they disappeared forever. This collection on exhibit is a compelling reminder of the power of art as a catalyst for change.
About the speaker:
Jeremy Tessmer is an art historian and curator for Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery.
Reservation required. Reception to follow.
Members $15, Guests $20
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBHM
- Starts: June 28, 2018 5:30pm - 7:00pm
- Price: Members $15, Guests $20
- Location: Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 East De La Guerra Street, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://www.sbhistorical.org/event/talk-missions-in-watercolor-by-edwin-deakin/