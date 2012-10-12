Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 10:54 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

TALK: Mobile Telepresence

October 12, 2012 from 1:30pm

Peggy Szymanski (Xerox PARC) Szymanski, an interaction analyst grounded in the methods of conversation analysis and ethnography, is currently exploring practices around mobile telepresence – how people stay connected to their close friends and family as they go about their daily activities.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: IHC's Language Interation and Social Organization RFG
  • Starts: October 12, 2012 1:30pm
  • Location: Education 1205
  • Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/
  • Sponsors: IHC's Language Interation and Social Organization RFG
 
 
 