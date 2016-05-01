Calendar » TALK: Monumental Mausolea: Building Projects and Slave Labor from Antiquity to the World Cup

November 14, 2016 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

TALK: Monumental Mausolea: Building Projects and Slave Labor from Antiquity to the World Cup

Sarah Bond (Classics, University of Iowa)

Monday, November 14, 2016/5:00 PM

HSSB 3041

Sarah Bond, assistant professor of Classics at the University of Iowa, will examine the use of slave labor in monumental building through a broad historical lens.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Slavery, Captivity, and the Meaning of Freedom RFG, the Dept. of Classics, the Public History Program, and the IHC’s Ancient Borderlands RFG.