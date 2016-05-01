TALK: Monumental Mausolea: Building Projects and Slave Labor from Antiquity to the World Cup
Sarah Bond (Classics, University of Iowa)
Monday, November 14, 2016/5:00 PM
HSSB 3041
Sarah Bond, assistant professor of Classics at the University of Iowa, will examine the use of slave labor in monumental building through a broad historical lens.
Sponsored by the IHC’s Slavery, Captivity, and the Meaning of Freedom RFG, the Dept. of Classics, the Public History Program, and the IHC’s Ancient Borderlands RFG.
http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/monumental-mausolea/