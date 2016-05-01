Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 2:09 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

TALK: Monumental Mausolea: Building Projects and Slave Labor from Antiquity to the World Cup

November 14, 2016 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sarah Bond (Classics, University of Iowa)
Monday, November 14, 2016/5:00 PM
HSSB 3041

Sarah Bond, assistant professor of Classics at the University of Iowa, will examine the use of slave labor in monumental building through a broad historical lens.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Slavery, Captivity, and the Meaning of Freedom RFG,  the Dept. of Classics, the Public History Program,  and the IHC’s Ancient Borderlands RFG.

 

