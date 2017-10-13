Calendar » TALK: NATION’S OUT OF NURSERIES, EMPIRES INTO BOTTLES: THE COLONIAL POLITICS OF WELFARE ORANGE JUICE

October 13, 2017 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Nadja Durbach (History, University of Utah) is the author of Spectacle of Deformity: Freak Shows and Modern British Culture(2009); and Bodily Matters: The Anti-Vaccination Movement in England, 1853-1907 (2004).