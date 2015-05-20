Calendar » TALK ON ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE & FRACKING

May 20, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Environmental Justice, Fracking, & Resistance in Kern County

Wednesday May 20th, 5-7 pm, Unitarian Society, Santa Barbara

a talk by Madeline Stano, Staff Attorney Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment

Stano will give a talk and engage in community discussion around environmental justice in California, extreme energy extraction and resistance in the central valley, with a particular focus on Kern county, and offer legal insights on fracking.

Please join us at 5 pm for light snacks. Madeline will speak from 5:30-6:30, followed by time for questions, answers, and discussion.

Location: Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, Parish Hall, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

Co-sponsored by The Seventh Principle Action Network of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara (SPAN), UCSB Climate Futures Crossroads Research Group, 350 Santa Barbara, System Change Not Climate Change Santa Barbara.

learn more about Madeline here:

http://www.crpe-ej.org/crpe/index.php/about-us/staff/238-madeline-stano