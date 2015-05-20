TALK ON ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE & FRACKING
Environmental Justice, Fracking, & Resistance in Kern County
Wednesday May 20th, 5-7 pm, Unitarian Society, Santa Barbara
a talk by Madeline Stano, Staff Attorney Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment
Stano will give a talk and engage in community discussion around environmental justice in California, extreme energy extraction and resistance in the central valley, with a particular focus on Kern county, and offer legal insights on fracking.
Please join us at 5 pm for light snacks. Madeline will speak from 5:30-6:30, followed by time for questions, answers, and discussion.
Location: Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, Parish Hall, 1535 Santa Barbara St.
Co-sponsored by The Seventh Principle Action Network of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara (SPAN), UCSB Climate Futures Crossroads Research Group, 350 Santa Barbara, System Change Not Climate Change Santa Barbara.
learn more about Madeline here:
http://www.crpe-ej.org/crpe/index.php/about-us/staff/238-madeline-stano
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Seventh Principle Action Network of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara (SPAN), UCSB Climate Futures Crossroads Research Group, 350 Santa Barbara, System Change Not Climate Change Santa Barbara.
- Starts: May 20, 2015 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, Parish Hall, 1535 Santa Barbara St.
- Sponsors: The Seventh Principle Action Network of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara (SPAN), UCSB Climate Futures Crossroads Research Group, 350 Santa Barbara, System Change Not Climate Change Santa Barbara.