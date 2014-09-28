Calendar » Talk on Humanitarian Effort in Tibet

September 28, 2014 from 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm

The Tibetan Village Project will be presenting a free informational talk on the humanitarian efforts of the Tibetan Village Project from 1:30-2:30 pm, Sunday, September 28th, 2014 at the Jefferson Hall at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara Street.

Tibetan Village Project is a non-religious, non-political organization based in Denver, CO devoted to preserving the rich cultural heritage of Tibet. It was founded in 2001 when Executive Director Tamdin Wangdu’s father died from a preventable disease in Mr. Wangdu’s village. Tamdin devoted himself to providing humanitarian aid to his homeland. TVP is based in Denver, CO.

TVP is registered in the United States as a nonprofit with 501(c)3 status. All projects TVP are coordinated by Tibetans with support from board and supporters to help Tibetan communities on Tibetan Plateau using a bottom-up approach. Most of our projects are small-scale initiatives that work directly with Tibetan villagers and with local government through project-coordinators chosen from each village who know the local situation, understand the culture, and speak the language.

Among its many accomplishments, TVP has:

Provided school supplies to 1,468 students in 19 primary schools

Built 7 greenhouses to improve nutrition of schoolchildren

Built 4 bridges for safe passage of 15,000 community members

Established 5 medical clinics

Completed 4 water projects to improve water sanitation

Built 2 community waste centers to improve hygiene

Trained 269 entrepreneurs

Provided 102 microloans

Organized 39 service trips to Tibet between 2006 and 2013

Completed 15 volunteer projects with focus on women and children

Contact: Becky Havens, [email protected]