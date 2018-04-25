Calendar » TALK: PLANTATION LABOR OUTSOURCED: RETHINKING NEW ENGLAND OUTWORK AND THE NATIONAL ECONOMY OF SLAVER

February 16, 2018 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Seth Rockman (History, Brown) is the author of Scraping By: Wage Labor, Slavery, and Survival in Early Baltimore (2008) and co-editor, with Sven Beckert, of Slavery’s Capitalism: A New History of American Economic Development (2016).

This event is part of “Food, Finance, and American Politics,” a series of UCSB talks and workshops sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy; and the Policy History Program.