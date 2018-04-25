TALK: PLANTATION LABOR OUTSOURCED: RETHINKING NEW ENGLAND OUTWORK AND THE NATIONAL ECONOMY OF SLAVER
Seth Rockman (History, Brown) is the author of Scraping By: Wage Labor, Slavery, and Survival in Early Baltimore (2008) and co-editor, with Sven Beckert, of Slavery’s Capitalism: A New History of American Economic Development (2016).
This event is part of “Food, Finance, and American Politics,” a series of UCSB talks and workshops sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy; and the Policy History Program.
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: February 16, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
- Price: 0
- Location: 4041 HSSB UCSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/event/talk-plantation-labor-outsourced-rethinking-new-england-outwork-national-economy-slavery-antebellum-america/