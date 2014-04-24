Calendar » TALK: Procuratores: On the Limits of Caring for Another

April 24, 2014 from 4:00PM - 6:00PM

John Hamilton (Comparative Literature, Harvard, author of Security: Politics, Humanity, and the Philology of Care)

Thursday, April 24 / 4:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

Modern notions of political, legal, and corporate representation may be derived from the ancient figure of the procurator, whose role is discussed both in Roman Law and in rhetorical theory. An historical examination of the procurator’s functions in Cicero and Ulpian, Ovid and Martial, prepare a reassesment of the acts of speaking-for and acting-for as they are formulated and interrogated in the work of Franz Kafka. What are the limits of acting for another? What modes of personal agency are implied? Why is the possible abuse of power vital for the viability of proxy operations? John Hamilton is the author of Security: Politics, Humanity, and the Philology of Care.

Sponsored by the IHC series The Value of Care.