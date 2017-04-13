Calendar » TALK: Questioning Narratives of Black “Dis-placement” in the Province of Caracas, 1760-1

April 13, 2017 from 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

TALK: Questioning Narratives of Black “Dis-placement” in the Province of Caracas, 1760-1809

Evelyne Laurent-Perrault (Department of History, UCSB)

Thursday, April 13, 2017 / 4:30 PM

HSSB 4080

This talk explores the social roles enslaved and free women of African descent played in urban centers, in spite of the fact that they were perceived as the lowest members of society.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Slavery, Captivity, and the Meaning of Freedom RFG.