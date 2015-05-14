Calendar » TALK: Race, Religion and the Right in Immigrant America

May 14, 2015 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Janelle Wong (American Studies, University of Maryland)

Thursday, May 14 / 4:00 PM

Lane Room, 3824 Ellison Hall

Scholars and pundits point to remarkable support among Asian Americans and Latinos for Democratic candidates in recent Presidential elections. Many attribute this support to differences in how the two parties position themselves in terms of race and immigration-related issues. This presentation looks beyond these issues to better understand the political orientations of these two fast-growing groups. In addition, this talk highlights how religion, race, and immigration are shaping Asian American and Latino politics in unexpected ways.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Identity Studies RFG, the Dept. of Asian American Studies, and the Dept. of Political Science.

Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/identity/