TALK: Ray Hisda's Daughter

October 17, 2012 from 7:30pm

Maggie Anton (Author, Rashi's Daughters) Maggie Anton, award-winning author of the historical fiction series Rashi’s Daughters, discusses her latest novel, Rav Hisda’s Daughter, which brings to life the world of the Talmud from a woman’s perspective. Anton skillfully weaves together Talmudic sources to create a vivid picture of what life might have been like for the daughter of a prominent rabbinic family in Sasanian Babylonia and Roman Palestine during the late third century.