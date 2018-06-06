TALK: Ray Hisda’s Daughter
Maggie Anton (Author, Rashi's Daughters) Maggie Anton, award-winning author of the historical fiction series Rashi’s Daughters, discusses her latest novel, Rav Hisda’s Daughter, which brings to life the world of the Talmud from a woman’s perspective. Anton skillfully weaves together Talmudic sources to create a vivid picture of what life might have been like for the daughter of a prominent rabbinic family in Sasanian Babylonia and Roman Palestine during the late third century.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Herman P. and Sophia Taubman Foundation Endowed Symposia in Jewish Studies, UCSB Arts and Lectures, Dept. of Religious Studies, Congregation B'nai B'rith, Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Hillel
- Starts: October 17, 2012 7:30pm
- Location: Santa Barbara Hillel, 781 Embarcadero Del Mar, Isla Vista
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/
- Sponsors: The Herman P. and Sophia Taubman Foundation Endowed Symposia in Jewish Studies, UCSB Arts and Lectures, Dept. of Religious Studies, Congregation B'nai B'rith, Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Hillel