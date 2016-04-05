TALK: Reading the Brain: Neuro/Science/Fiction
April 5, 2016 from 4:00 pm
Pierre Cassou-Nogues is the author of a number of works on philosophy, literature and science. His research is mainly focused on the relationship between the reason, seen in science and philosophy, and the imaginary, emerging in literature.
Sponsored by the IHC series Humanities and the Brain.
- Starts: April 5, 2016 4:00 pm
- Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB