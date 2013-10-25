Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:23 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

TALK: Real Estate Politics and the Remaking of the Jim Crow South

October 25, 2013 from 1:00PM - 3:00PM

Connolly is the author of By Eminent Domain: Race and Capital in the Building of An American South Florida (2011).

Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor and Democracy.

 

Event Details

  • Location: 4041 HSSB
